LUAS RED LINE services are operating with “delays” after an incident on James’s Street.

“Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this disruption, we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson posted to the transport’s X account.

The announcement came minutes after it advised passengers that there was no service between Heuston and Blackhorse stops due to a “non Luas related incident.”

Luas and buses were stopped in both directions for a time, The Journal witnessed.

There is a large presence of emergency services at James’s Street.