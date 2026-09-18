M50 and Dublin Port Tunnel tolls took in over €680k a day last year

TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE IRELAND (TII) generated a combined toll income of €251 million from its two main tolled routes, the M50 and the Dublin Port Tunnel, last year.

The €251 million – or €687,671 per day on average - generated from the M50 and the Dublin Tunnel is a 3% increase on the combined €244 million generated in tolls from the two routes in 2024.

The newly released TII 2025 annual report shows that toll income on the M50 last year totalled €216.3 million – or €592,602 per day on average – which was a 2% increase on the €212 million in toll revenues in 2024.

The €216.3 million total includes penalty income of €12.5 million.

The report states that the overall estimated tolling compliance rate was 97.29%, broadly consistent with recent years.

The M50 saw record levels of traffic in 2025. The average traffic level was 161,812, while there was a total of 59 million journeys across the whole year.

Last year, there was 1.72 billion vehicle km travelled on the M50, which represents a 2% increase on 2024.

The report states that there were 2,158 incidents recorded on the M50 during the year, including 818 traffic collisions.

It states that “higher traffic volumes and associated congestion contributed to an increased number of incidents, with a significant proportion involving minor collisions”.

The report shows that the operating and tolling costs of the M50 last year totalled €59.67 million.

Dublin Port Tunnel

Meanwhile, toll income from Dublin Port Tunnel last year was €35 million – an increase of 11% on 2024.

In 2025, the average daily traffic levels for the Dublin Port Tunnel were 28,172, which was a 6% increase on 2024.

Over the course of the year, approximately 10.3 million journeys were recorded through the tunnel, an increase of 5% compared with 2024.

Of these journeys, 67% were classified as tollable traffic, subject to toll charges, while 33% were non‑tollable, in accordance with the Dublin Tunnel Byelaws.

The TII report states that the tolling and operational costs for the Dublin Port Tunnel last year totalled €25.43 million.

Advertisement

The report states that around two million domestic and foreign motorists used the M50 and Dublin Tunnel toll roads last year.

TII states that “net revenues, collected gross revenues minus operating costs, taxes and local authority rates, are invested in the operation and maintenance of the national roads network, reducing the pressure on Exchequer funding requirements”.

The report also reveals that the costs of operating the Jack Lynch Tunnel in Cork last year totalled €5.99 million, compared to €6.34 million in 2024.

A total of 71.3 million tolling transactions were processed by the tolling Interoperability Management Platform (IMP) for the motorway network in 2025, equating to approximately €254 million in financial value.

This represented a 4% increase in transaction volumes and a 6% increase in financial value compared with the previous year.

In total, 151.94 million trips were recorded across the National Roads Network (excluding Eastlink), representing an increase of 3% on 2024.

The annual report reveals that the TII’s spend on legal fees last year more than halved from €739,000 to €305,000, and €89,000 was made under ‘settlements’ last year.

A note states that settlements were paid by TII’s insurers.

Luas

TII also has responsibility for the Luas, which enjoyed a record-breaking 55 million passengers in 2025.

According to the report, TII and the National Transport Authority awarded a new seven-year contract valued at €1.3 billion to operate the Luas in March.

The new contract provides for several enhancements, including an expanded timetable with additional peak services from 2027 and the incorporation of the Luas Finglas extension.

The contract was awarded to KeolisAmey, with operations due to commence on 1 September 2026.

The report states that over the coming months, the current operator, Transdev, will facilitate a structured transition to the new operator.

“TII expects the majority of Luas staff to transfer to KeolisAmey in line with Transfer of Undertakings regulations, supporting continuity of service and operational expertise,” it says.

TII’s total spend last year increased by 9% from €1.76 billion to €1.9 billion

It received State grants totalling €1.7 billion, which included €1.48 billion on the national road network, €187.5 million on Light Rail and MetroLink and €40.3 million on administration.