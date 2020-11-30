Man dies after being struck by car on M50 motorway

A MAN HAS died after being hit by a car on Dublin’s M50 motorway.

The incident happened after 11pm last night near the Junction 5 Finglas exit.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured in the collision.

His body was taken to the city morgue where a post mortem is due to be carried out at a later date.

The road was closed for a time on both sides as a forensic examination was carried out but has since responded.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, in particular, any road users who were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.