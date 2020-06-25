The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW RULES: Face coverings are set to be made mandatory for travel on public transport under new rules being brought to cabinet tomorrow.

2. #PUBS: Despite the expected Phase Three, it is estimated that just under half of Ireland’s pubs are geared up for reopening from Monday.

3. #FACTCHECK: The claim that Ireland has the highest Covid-19 infection rate for healthcare workers in the world has been found unproven.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: Australia’s military has said it will send 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country’s only significant Covid-19 outbreak.

5. #TRACING: Community contact tracing remains at 73% in relation to one meat processing plant that experienced a Covid-19 outbreak – not 90%, as previously stated.

6. #OCCUPIED: Hotels are expecting their occupancy rate will fall by around 40% this year as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

7. #FAI: The former Chief Executive of the FAI, John Delaney, is now living and working abroad, a court heard yesterday.

8. #ROUNDUP: Pharmaceutical company Bayer said it has agreed to pay more than $10 billion to end lawsuits from Americans who say their cancers were caused by its Roundup weedkiller.