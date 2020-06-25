The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #NEW RULES: Face coverings are set to be made mandatory for travel on public transport under new rules being brought to cabinet tomorrow.
2. #PUBS: Despite the expected Phase Three, it is estimated that just under half of Ireland’s pubs are geared up for reopening from Monday.
3. #FACTCHECK: The claim that Ireland has the highest Covid-19 infection rate for healthcare workers in the world has been found unproven.
4. #CORONAVIRUS: Australia’s military has said it will send 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country’s only significant Covid-19 outbreak.
5. #TRACING: Community contact tracing remains at 73% in relation to one meat processing plant that experienced a Covid-19 outbreak – not 90%, as previously stated.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #OCCUPIED: Hotels are expecting their occupancy rate will fall by around 40% this year as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
7. #FAI: The former Chief Executive of the FAI, John Delaney, is now living and working abroad, a court heard yesterday.
8. #ROUNDUP: Pharmaceutical company Bayer said it has agreed to pay more than $10 billion to end lawsuits from Americans who say their cancers were caused by its Roundup weedkiller.
COMMENTS