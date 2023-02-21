Man to appear in court over assault with thrown brick in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his 20s is due to appear in court this morning over an assault in Dublin 8 at the weekend.
Gardaí arrested the man yesterday in connection with an assault on Market Street South on Sunday around 3.30pm.
The incident involved a brick thrown towards a man in his 20s who was later taken to the Dublin Dental Hospital for treatment.
The arrested man has since been charged and is set to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
