AN ELDERLY MAN has dies in a road traffic collision in Co Cavan this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the fatal crash, which happened on the N55 at Clarebane.

Two cars were involved in the collision at about 12:40am.

A man, aged in late 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

His body has been taken to Cavan General Hospital where a post mortem is to take place.

The four people in the second car have all been taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including Dash-cam ) who were travelling on the N55 between 12:15am and 12:45am this morning to make the footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.