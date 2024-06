GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a man following a drugs seizure in Coolock, Dublin 17 yesterday afternoon.

At around 4.30pm on Monday afternoon, Gardaí conducted a search at an address in Coolock.

The search was conducted under Operation Tara, as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin Metropolitan Region North.

Suspected cocaine valued at approximately €305,500 was seized by gardaí. The drugs are now subject to analysis.

Over €17,000 in cash was also seized.

The man arrested is aged in his 30s and was detained at a Dublin garda station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.