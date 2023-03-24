Man arrested and over €100,000 of cannabis seized in Waterford

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
REVENUE OFFICERS AND Gardaí seized approximately 5.3kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €106,000 in the Waterford area.
The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.
A man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Co. Waterford.
Investigations are ongoing.
