Friday 24 March 2023
# Cannabis
Man arrested and over €100,000 of cannabis seized in Waterford
A man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently held at a Garda station in Co. Waterford.
1 hour ago

REVENUE OFFICERS AND Gardaí seized approximately 5.3kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €106,000 in the Waterford area.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.

A man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Co. Waterford.

Investigations are ongoing.

