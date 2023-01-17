Man arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to fatal shooting in Lurgan

PSNI DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING the fatal shooting of a man in Co Armagh have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Father-of-four Shane Whitla (39) was shot multiple times, including once in the back, in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday, 12 January.

His body was discovered in Lord Lurgan Park.

PSNI Superintendent Kellie McMillan described the attack as “totally senseless”.

Advertisement

She also confirmed that that police in Lurgan will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area, and that locals will continue to see an increase in the visible police presence in the town.

The 25-year-old man was arrested this morning and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Earlier, a 29-year-old man who was arrested by detectives investigating Whitla’s murder was released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them and independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of £20,000 (€22,600) for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, who will never ask for or store any personal details.