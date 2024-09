GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man after a serious assault in Dublin last night.

The assault, which took place in Ballymount, Dublin 12, saw one man in his 20s receive a stab wound, who was taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

The injured man is in a stable condition.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident in an industrial estate at around 9pm.

A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene and is being detained under at a garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí seized a weapon that is understood to have been used during the assault and will undergo a technical examination.