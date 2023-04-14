Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 14 April 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Niall Carson/PA Images
# Celbridge
Man due in court charged in connection with armed robbery of business premises in Co Kildare
Staff were threatened and a sum of cash was taken during the incident in Celbridge last week.
2.7k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been charged following the robbery of a business premises in Co Kildare last week. 

At approximately 6.30pm on Sunday, 9 April, a male entered the business premises in Celbridge armed with a knife and threatened members of staff. 

The suspected offender took a sum of cash and fled the scene a short time later. 

Following ongoing enquiries by investigating gardaí, a man aged in his 40s was arrested gardaí yesterday evening. 

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Co Kildare. 

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags