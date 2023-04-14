Man due in court charged in connection with armed robbery of business premises in Co Kildare

A MAN HAS been charged following the robbery of a business premises in Co Kildare last week.

At approximately 6.30pm on Sunday, 9 April, a male entered the business premises in Celbridge armed with a knife and threatened members of staff.

The suspected offender took a sum of cash and fled the scene a short time later.

Following ongoing enquiries by investigating gardaí, a man aged in his 40s was arrested gardaí yesterday evening.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Co Kildare.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

