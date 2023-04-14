Man due in court charged in connection with armed robbery of business premises in Co Kildare

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS been charged following the robbery of a business premises in Co Kildare last week.
At approximately 6.30pm on Sunday, 9 April, a male entered the business premises in Celbridge armed with a knife and threatened members of staff.
The suspected offender took a sum of cash and fled the scene a short time later.
Following ongoing enquiries by investigating gardaí, a man aged in his 40s was arrested gardaí yesterday evening.
He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Co Kildare.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.
Comments are closed as a person has been charged.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site