Man due in court over burglaries and criminal damage incident in Co Tipperary

A MAN HAS been charged over two burglaries and an incident of criminal damage in Co Tipperary.

Just before 4.30am on 19 November, gardaí received a report of an alarm going off at a supermarket on Birr Road in Roscrea.

They attended the scene and found that a trolley had been used to smash through one of the windows.

A patrol of the area was carried out while gardaí reviewed CCTV.

A possible suspect was identified and a description of the man was circulated to all gardaí in the county.

Just under an hour later, a man aged in his 40s was arrested by gardaí. He was taken to Templemore Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

When the man was searched in the station, gardaí found he was in possession of candles. Gardaí later received a report that a church in Parkmore, Roscrea had been broken into and candles had been stolen.

Gardaí also received a report that someone had damaged a window at another supermarket on Gantly Road, Roscrea during the early hours of the morning.

The man who was arrested has since been charged in connection with all three incidents. He is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.