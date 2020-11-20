#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 20 November 2020
Advertisement

Man due in court over burglaries and criminal damage incident in Co Tipperary

He is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Nov 2020, 9:50 AM
20 minutes ago 1,517 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5272943
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN HAS been charged over two burglaries and an incident of criminal damage in Co Tipperary. 

Just before 4.30am on 19 November, gardaí received a report of an alarm going off at a supermarket on Birr Road in Roscrea. 

They attended the scene and found that a trolley had been used to smash through one of the windows. 

A patrol of the area was carried out while gardaí reviewed CCTV. 

A possible suspect was identified and a description of the man was circulated to all gardaí in the county. 

Just under an hour later, a man aged in his 40s was arrested by gardaí. He was taken to Templemore Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

When the man was searched in the station, gardaí found he was in possession of candles. Gardaí later received a report that a church in Parkmore, Roscrea had been broken into and candles had been stolen. 

Gardaí also received a report that someone had damaged a window at another supermarket on Gantly Road, Roscrea during the early hours of the morning. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The man who was arrested has since been charged in connection with all three incidents. He is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie