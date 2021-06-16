#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man, 59, missing from Wexford since yesterday

Stuart Van Der Bliake is 6 foot with blue eyes, grey hair, and an eagle tattoo on his left arm.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 5,715 Views 0 Comments
Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána
A MAN HAS been missing from Co Wexford since yesterday.

Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Stuart Van Der Bliake.

The 59-year-old has been missing from the Rosslare Harbour area of Co Wexford since 15 June.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a heavy build, blue eyes and grey hair.

He has a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

