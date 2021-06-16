Man, 59, missing from Wexford since yesterday

A MAN HAS been missing from Co Wexford since yesterday.

Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Stuart Van Der Bliake.

The 59-year-old has been missing from the Rosslare Harbour area of Co Wexford since 15 June.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a heavy build, blue eyes and grey hair.

He has a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.