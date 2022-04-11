#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Monday 11 April 2022
Man's body found in 'unexplained circumstances' in Co Sligo

By Jane Moore Monday 11 Apr 2022, 10:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances in Co Sligo.

The body of the man, aged in his late 30s, was discovered in a house in the Cartron area of Sligo at around 8.30pm this evening.

The body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved. The Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a technical examination, and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

A garda spokesperson said the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Jane Moore
