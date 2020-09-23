#Open journalism No news is bad news

200 more whales found on Australian coast with death toll from mass stranding expected to rise

It the largest mass stranding ever recorded in the island state of Tasmania.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 7:00 AM
Members of a rescue crew stand with one of the stranded whales
Image: Brodie Weeding/AP/PA
Image: Brodie Weeding/AP/PA

MORE PILOT WHALES were found stranded on an Australian coast on Wednesday, raising the total to almost 500 in the largest mass stranding ever recorded in the island state of Tasmania.

Authorities have been working to rescue survivors among an estimated 270 whales found on Monday on a beach and two sand bars near the remote west coast town of Strahan.

Another 200 stranded whales were spotted from the air on Wednesday less than 10 kilometres to the south, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Manager Nic Deka reported.

“From the air, they didn’t look to be in a condition that would warrant rescue,” he said. “Most of them appeared to be dead.”

Further assessment of their condition would be made by boat and crews would be sent to see if the whales could be saved, he said.

About 30 whales in the original stranding were moved from the sandbars to open ocean but several got stranded again, Deka added.

About a third of the first group had died by Monday evening, and an update on the death toll and condition of survivors was expected later on Wednesday.

Tasmania is the only part of Australia prone to mass strandings. It is the first involving more than 50 whales in Australia’s southernmost state since 2009.

“In Tasmania, this is the biggest (mass stranding) we’ve recorded,” Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said, adding rescue crews remained optimistic about freeing more whales.

With cool weather helping, “We’ve got a very good chance of getting more off that sand bar,” he added.

