Man (80s) arrested in connection with fatal Mayo shooting released without charge

A PENSIONER IN his 80s who was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Ballyhaunis in Co Mayo yesterday has been released without charge.

Gardaí in Castlebar confirmed the man’s release, and that a post-mortem on the deceased has also been carried out, the results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

A file is set to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing.

TheJournal.ie understands that the man who was arrested worked as a farmer all his life.

It is understood that he fired a number of warning shots in the direction of a vehicle which had entered his land shortly before midnight last night.

One of the shots struck the victim, a man in his 60s named as Brendan Kilduff who was known to the arrested man, and he was killed.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee.