Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Man (80s) arrested in connection with fatal Mayo shooting released without charge

The victim was killed shortly after midnight last night.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 11:17 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A PENSIONER IN his 80s who was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Ballyhaunis in Co Mayo yesterday has been released without charge.

Gardaí in Castlebar confirmed the man’s release, and that a post-mortem on the deceased has also been carried out, the results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

A file is set to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing.

TheJournal.ie understands that the man who was arrested worked as a farmer all his life.

It is understood that he fired a number of warning shots in the direction of a vehicle which had entered his land shortly before midnight last night.

One of the shots struck the victim, a man in his 60s named as Brendan Kilduff who was known to the arrested man, and he was killed. 

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

