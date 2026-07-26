'I feel like I'm dreaming' - Mayo players soak in long-awaited All-Ireland success

A STUNNED DARRAGH Beirne could scarcely believe the position he was in.

Standing before the RTÉ cameras, he tried to sum up the part he had played in helping Mayo end a 75-year wait for All-Ireland glory. His goal in the 39th minute was a match-defining moment in their comeback victory against the defending champions Kerry.

And he clocked out with 1-3 to bring his debut season with Mayo to a satisfying conclusion.

“We said before the game that we were going to die out there, and we did,” the breathless youngster told the Sunday Game. “We just took our chances.

“My heart was in my mouth for the last 10 minutes there. I thought we were dead and buried, but the character in this group has shown. No one gave us a chance in this game, but everyone in that dressing-room believed. And that’s all that we needed.

“Andy [Moran] is always saying [that] if you give the crowd energy, they’ll give it back to you. They gave it to us in spades. The crowd got us through so many tough days this year. I feel like I’m dreaming. I keep having to pinch myself.

"I feel like I'm dreaming; I'm going to have to pinch myself."



Darragh Beirne, no need to pinch yourself, you are an All-Ireland champion.



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“Andy completely backed me from day one. When he called, I thought it was a fake call, but he said, ‘You’re here to play, you’re not here to take part.’ Him giving me that confidence allowed me to go out and express myself.

“I grew up coming to Croke Park seeing Mayo in All-Ireland finals, so this wasn’t new to me. I wasn’t nervous at all coming here today. It was a free shot. No-one gave us any chance. We came out fighting and we’re bringing Sam back home to Mayo.”

Kobe McDonald has been one of the stories of the season. And what a breakout year it has been for the Crossmolina star.

After scoring three points in the All-Ireland final, he also struggled to articulate his emotions when he spoke to the Sunday Game panel.

“It’s impossible to put it into words. We’ve had a tough year. A lot of the country probably wrote us off after a tough day against Roscommon, but Andy’s so big on trusting our process. Our goal at the start of the year was to climb the Hogan [Stand] steps. It’s surreal.

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“It’s very easy when every single player and all the coaching staff give you the licence to go out and express yourself. And when you’re playing in front of 80,000, it’s hard not to have a bit of fun.”

Sunday Game pundit Peter Canavan then asked the inevitable question about McDonald’s AFL prospects with St Kilda. His impending move to Australia has been a major discussion point since his deal was announced last November.

“To be honest, I’m not thinking about Australia,” he continued. “I’m just going to soak every single minute of this in. To give the people of Mayo something to cheer about is special.

“We’re like a family. When we come into training, it’s like [having] 40 brothers. We know every single person there has each other’s backs. What anyone is saying outside the group doesn’t affect us.”

"I'm not thinking about Australia; I'm just going to soak all this in.



All-Ireland champion Kobe McDonald joins the panel.



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Aidan O’Shea, one of Mayo’s veterans, has been one of their key players throughout his career. However, his role has changed this season, serving as a squad member. Despite that switch, this was still a moment he could savour after the many times he was left heartbroken at the end of previous All-Ireland finals.

“It’s never been about me, or any individual,” he explained. “It’s about the collective and always believing there was an opportunity to have moments like these with the boys, the fans and this stadium.

“Unbelievable. [I'm] just so proud of the boys. Some of the leadership shown by the young fellas was unbelievable.

"I was planning on flying out of here Wednesday, but I may have to put a pause on that for a while."



Aidan O'Shea finally reaches the top of the Hogan Stand and chats to the Panel about the changes Mayo have gone though to finally get there.#SundayGame pic.twitter.com/sXlo7DM8d7 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 26, 2026

“There’s never going to be talk of when are Mayo going to win the All-Ireland again? It’s done. These boys have done it. They’re a credit to themselves, and they’ll soak up every minute of this. Kerry people have shown huge respect in staying back here. Great football people.

“I’ll be letting the young bucks know to enjoy it because they don’t come around too often.”

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Written by Sinead Farrell and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.