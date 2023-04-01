PSNI arrest man who fled to Bulgaria while on bail for child sex offences

THE PSNI’S INTERNATIONAL Policing Unit detained and transported a 35-year-old man back to Northern Ireland from Bulgaria yesterday.

Chief Inspector Fox said that the man was extradited “by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland after he fled the country while on bail in relation to child sexual offences”.

“Thanks to combined efforts with the Bulgarian National Police Service and our International judicial partners, the wanted fugitive is now in our custody and is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today, Saturday 1 April.

“This latest arrest shows how by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide for those seeking to evade justice.”

