This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Breakfast meeting between Taoiseach and US Vice President Mike Pence will be open to the media this year

US Vice President Mike Pence was criticised for excluding the media from the traditional breakfast meeting with the Taoiseach.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 11:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,780 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4538524
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with US Vice President Mike Pence last year.
Image: Niall Carson
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with US Vice President Mike Pence last year.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with US Vice President Mike Pence last year.
Image: Niall Carson

REVERTING BACK TO tradition, the media will be allowed to attend the breakfast briefing between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US Vice President Mike Pence this year in Washington DC. 

It is tradition during the St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington DC for the Taoiseach to have breakfast with the vice president.

Generally, this is done the morning before the Taoiseach meets the US President in the Oval Office. This week both events will take place on Thursday. 

Last year, breaking with the tradition of allowing the media access to the conversation, the press were left on the lawn of the vice president’s home. 

At the time the Taoiseach said it was the US administration that made the decision to have the meeting in private.

Prior to the meeting, Varadkar repeatedly said he would talk with Pence about social issues, including LGBT rights. 

LGBT rights 

Varadkar told TheJournal.ie last year that he would raise the issue of conversion therapy and LGBT rights with Pence.

The Taoiseach said he would raise the “wider issue” of LGBT rights with Pence, if he had the opportunity.

“I am told Vice President Pence is not a supporter of conversion therapy even though some people have mentioned he is. But I imagine I will have the opportunity, I am going to be meeting him over breakfast on Friday morning, so if I have the opportunity I will certainly be mentioning the wider issue of equal rights and freedoms for LGBT citizens,” Varadkar said last March. 

The US vice president describes himself as a “Christian, a conservative and a Republican” and has been criticised for his views and his legislative record on LGBT issues.

After last year’s private meeting, Varadkar said that he had privately spoken to the Pence family about LGBT rights. 

“I did privately get to speak to them about equality bout my support for equal rights for women and the LGBT community in America and Ireland,” Varadkar said. 

Pence also told Varadkar last year that the Taoiseach’s partner, Matt Barrett, would be welcome in Pence’s home if he decides to attend this year’s St Patrick’s Day visit to the US.

It is not yet confirmed if Barrett will be attending this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington DC. 

Brexit 

Yesterday, the Taoiseach was forced to delay his travel plans after moves were afoot with Brexit. However, after a press conference this morning, ahead of the Brexit vote in Westminster, the Taoiseach travelled to the States, touching down in the US just a few hours ago. 

The plane was not WiFi enabled so Varadkar was left in the dark as the vote result came in. He is yet to comment on the result, though he is expected to speak to the Irish media in Washington DC tomorrow. 

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told RTE this evening that the focus now has to be on London because that is “where the crisis is and that is where the solutions need to come from”.

TheJournal.ie’s Political Correspondent Christina Finn will be bringing you all the latest updates from Leo Varadkar’s visit to Washington DC this week, including his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date by following @christinafinn8@TJ_Politics  and TheJournal.ie’s Facebook page

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A very heavy heart': Jenny Greene announces departure from 2FM
    119,620  64
    2
    		Status Orange wind warning comes into effect for four counties this afternoon as Storm Gareth hits the country
    85,028  15
    3
    		Theresa May’s ‘improved’ Brexit deal defeated by 149 votes - here’s what happens now
    83,256  102
    Fora
    1
    		ComReg has called out Eir over how it modifies contracts
    279  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cheltenham Festival, Day 1
    49,740  7
    2
    		FAI announce Declan Rice as winner of 2018 Young Player of the Year award
    41,617  123
    3
    		'If you stand in front of the mirror with a pink tie and a black shirt and you think you look well – you can’t coach him'
    27,507  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A bra fitter in a Dublin department store shared some of her horror stories from work with us
    7,682  3
    2
    		Ed Sheeran's neighbours are going ape over the "wildlife pond" at his gaff... it's The Dredge
    4,828  0
    3
    		Courteney Cox's daughter performed Chasing Cars with Gary Lightbody, and Insta is impressed
    4,747  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    Have you been on a hospital waiting list for six months? Here are the government's latest plans
    Have you been on a hospital waiting list for six months? Here are the government's latest plans
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    'Extremely encouraging': HPV uptake rate in Ireland is now at 70%
    IRELAND
    McGoldrick scores 12th of the season for Sheffield United as Ireland internationals draw near
    McGoldrick scores 12th of the season for Sheffield United as Ireland internationals draw near
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    LEO VARADKAR
    Breakfast meeting between Taoiseach and US Vice President Mike Pence will be open to the media this year
    Breakfast meeting between Taoiseach and US Vice President Mike Pence will be open to the media this year
    Varadkar 'hopes and trusts' House of Commons will now pass Brexit deal after last-minute breakthrough
    Taoiseach heading to Washington DC for annual St Patrick's Day meeting with Donald Trump
    MISSING
    Gardaí launch appeal for man missing from west Dublin since yesterday morning
    Gardaí launch appeal for man missing from west Dublin since yesterday morning
    Gardaí appeal for information on missing Nadine Walsh (15)
    Have you seen Chantelle? The 13-year-old has been missing since Thursday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie