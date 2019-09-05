Gardaí launch appeal for 24-year-old last seen at Electric Picnic campsite

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an appeal for the public’s help in locating a young man last seen at Electric Picnic.

Cameron McClements, 24, was last seen at the Electric Picnic festival campsite on Tuesday 3 September at around 6pm.

He is described as being 5’7 in height, of slight build, with long brown hair and unshaven.

When last seen he was wearing blue shorts, brown trekking shoes, a red beanie cap and a multi-coloured jacket.

Anyone with information in relation to Cameron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.