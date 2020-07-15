Gardaí seeking public's help in tracing missing woman from Donegal

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of Ann O’Donoghue (68) who is missing from Annagry area of Donegal since yesterday.

She is described as being 5ft 2in, with blonde shoulder-length hair and of slim build.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Milford on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.