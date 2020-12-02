Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 32-year-old man from Meath

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 32-year-old man missing from Meath.

Zygimantas ‘Zygi’ Cibiliovas has been missing from the Duleek area of Meath since last Sunday, 29 November.

He was last seen in the Drogheda area. Zygimantas is described as being six feet in height, with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí said they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.