Public asked to help find missing teenage boy

Jamie O’Neill Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage boy.

Jamie O’Neill (17) is missing from his home in Bonagee, Letterkenny, Co Donegal. He was last seen on Wednesday in Bonagee.

Jamie is described as being 5’9’’ in height, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit top.

Anyone who has seen Jamie or who can assist in locating him has been asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.