1. Maternity care

Some doctors have been accused of wrongly charging women for their maternity care, contradicting the free scheme under the HSE.

2. Murder investigation

A man (21) has been arrested on suspicion of murder of 43-year-old Rachel Simpson in east Belfast.

3. Missile

A long-range missile fired from Yemen has landed in an open area in central Israel, its military has said.

4. Climate action

Since Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee, the issues defining the contest between her and Republican candidate Donald Trump have hinged largely around the economy, migration, foreign policy and reproductive rights. But what have they been promising – or failing to promise – on climate policy?

5. Prisoner exchange

Russia swapped 103 Ukrainian soldiers for an equal number of Russian POWs in an exchange deal.

6. Starmer-Biden meeting

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden came to a ‘strong position’ on conflict in Ukraine in a meeting.

7. Rebecca Cheptegei

The funeral for murdered Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei was held in Uganda.

8. Money laundering

A businessman based in Dublin has been accused of money laundering connected to international €9.7 million ‘zombie’ Apple iPhones operation.

9. Criminal damage and shots fired

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a house in Charlesville, Co Cork last night as a result of a feud between two families.