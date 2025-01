GOOD MORNING. Here’s the news to know as your start your day.

1. Green Party conference

The Green Party is holding its annual conference today in the wake of its bruising defeat in the general election.

Roderic O’Gorman, the party’s leader and last TD standing, will speak to members about the steps that need to be taken to start the process of rebuilding the Greens.

2. Government talks

The Regional Independent Group, which is expected to make up the third pillar of the next government, sat down with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael yesterday for their first formal negotiations since the general election.

A statement from the Regional Independents at the conclusion of the meeting described it as “constructive engagement” and there was an agreement to “commence intensive negotiations on a Programme for Government”.

3. Enoch Burke

In our morning lead, reporter Jane Moore looks at the case of Enoch Burke and what happens when prison is no longer a deterrent.

4. Weekend weather forecast

The weather is finally turning around after a cold snap brought subzero temperatures, snow and ice to much of the country.

Met Éireann’s latest forecast promises milder temperatures over the coming days – but take care in areas where snow is melting as it could lead to some localised flooding, Met Éireann has cautioned.

5. Domestic abuse

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed it was called over 1,200 times about domestic abuse over the Christmas and New Year’s period.

6. LA wildfires

In addition to the loss of life and homes suffered by Los Angeles this week, the wildfires have destroyed or damaged several beloved TV and film landmarks.

7. TikTok ban

The US Supreme Court appears on track to uphold a law that would force TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell the popular video-sharing app or shut down its American operations.

8. BT Young Scientist

Three sisters from Presentation Secondary School in Tralee have won this year’s BT Young Scientist Award.

Ciara (17), Saoirse (15) and Laoise Murphy (12) won the top prize with their project ‘ACT (Aid Care Treat): App-timising emergency response’.

9. Lynx no longer at large

Two lynx that were “deliberately abandoned” in the Scottish Highlands have been safely captured.