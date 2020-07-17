The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #LEAVING CERT: Opposition TDs have hit out at the government after an announcement last night that Leaving Certificate results will be delayed until September.
2. #WARNING: The Irish Cancer Society will tell the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 that it may take months to clear a backlog in wait times for three of the State’s cancer screening services.
3. #SUMMIT: Taoiseach Micheál Martin is travelling to Brussels this morning for a special meeting of the European Council, his first as leader of the Government.
4. #RACISM: Three Ireland has launched an investigation after a black employee alleged he was subjected to racial abuse by a former staff member and customers at one of the company’s stores.
5. #CAB: The Criminal Assets Bureau has returned in excess of €9.5 million to the taxpayer since the beginning of 2018, according to new figures.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials in Brazil, the second-worst hit country in the world, have confirmed that the number of Covid-19 cases there has surpassed 2 million.
7. #IBRC: The NAMA Commission has cost the State over €2.5 million since being established three years ago.
8. #NO POLL: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he does not expect there to be a border poll in the lifetime of the current government, following a visit to the North yesterday.
