This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 17 Jul 2020, 7:51 AM
23 minutes ago 982 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5152717
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LEAVING CERT: Opposition TDs have hit out at the government after an announcement last night that Leaving Certificate results will be delayed until September.

2. #WARNING: The Irish Cancer Society will tell the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 that it may take months to clear a backlog in wait times for three of the State’s cancer screening services.

3. #SUMMIT: Taoiseach Micheál Martin is travelling to Brussels this morning for a special meeting of the European Council, his first as leader of the Government.

4. #RACISM: Three Ireland has launched an investigation after a black employee alleged he was subjected to racial abuse by a former staff member and customers at one of the company’s stores.

5. #CAB: The Criminal Assets Bureau has returned in excess of €9.5 million to the taxpayer since the beginning of 2018, according to new figures.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials in Brazil, the second-worst hit country in the world, have confirmed that the number of Covid-19 cases there has surpassed 2 million.

7. #IBRC: The NAMA Commission has cost the State over €2.5 million since being established three years ago.

8. #NO POLL: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he does not expect there to be a border poll in the lifetime of the current government, following a visit to the North yesterday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie