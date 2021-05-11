The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOUSING: Read the full details of The Journal’s wide-ranging interview with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

2. #VIOLENCE: Israel launched deadly air strikes in Gaza in response to a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, amid spiralling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

3. #RIP: A girl (11) has died after a collision involving her bicycle and a van in Tralee, Co Kerry.

4. #CABINET: A memo proposing legislation to address right of access for adopted people to birth certs, early life and other information will go to Cabinet today.

5. #INQUEST: Findings will be published later following fresh inquests into the fatal shooting of 10 people in disputed circumstances involving the British Army in west Belfast 50 years ago.

6. #TESTING: Health officials have been cautioning against the widespread use of rapid antigen tests. Here’s how they work and why opinions are divided.

7. #IMPACTS: Young people have been disproportionately affected by the job market implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new findings by ESRI.

8. #JABS: US regulators have expanded the use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to younger teenagers.