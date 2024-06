GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

EU elections

1. Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly became the first newly elected MEP in Ireland South, topping the poll and exceeding the quota.

2. In Midlands North West, Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan topped the poll on the first count with 78,214, but no candidate has been deemed elected yet.

Advertisement

3. Counting continues in Dublin in a tight race to determine who will take the constituency’s four seats.

Local elections

4. The majority of local council seats across the country have been filled.

Limerick mayor

5. Independent candidate John Moran retained his commanding lead in the Limerick mayoral election after the sixth count.

Cyber defence

6. Cabinet will today consider joining a number of European military projects including ones for cyber defence and undersea cable security.

Palestine

7. Israeli forces killed four Palestinians yesterday in the occupied West Bank.

XL Bully dogs

8. Minister Heather Humphreys is to brief Cabinet ministers on proposals to strengthen policy in relation to dog controls in Ireland, including the possibility of an XL Bully ban.