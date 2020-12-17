The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ECONOMY: January’s changing of the guard in the White House is likely to have a “significant impact” on the Irish economy over the coming years, the ESRI said.

2. #KILLORGLIN: All students at a primary school in Co Kerry have been told to restrict their movements after 17 people tested positive for Covid-19.

3. #WAGES: Concerns have been raised over the Revenue Commissioners demanding a return of the temporary wage subsidy funding from businesses that overestimated their losses during the pandemic.

4. #GALWAY: A female pedestrian died after a hit-and-run road collision in Co Galway this evening.

5. #US/UK: US President Donald Trump’s trade chief said that the outgoing US administration is negotiating with the UK to secure a mini-deal reducing trade tariffs.

6. #REPORT: Almost three-quarters of adults in Ireland aged 58 years and older have two or more medical conditions, according to a new report.

7. #TIERS: Britain has been urged to scale back its Christmas festivities as health leaders warned the government not to move areas out of Tier 3 measures “prematurely”.

8. #INMO: Student nurses and midwives agreed to engage with the government-proposed, independent reviews of their allowances and conditions.

9. #DISCUSSION: The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is set to meet today.