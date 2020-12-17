The 9 at 9: Thursday

Updated 8 minutes ago
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #ECONOMY: January’s changing of the guard in the White House is likely to have a “significant impact” on the Irish economy over the coming years, the ESRI said.
2. #KILLORGLIN: All students at a primary school in Co Kerry have been told to restrict their movements after 17 people tested positive for Covid-19.
3. #WAGES: Concerns have been raised over the Revenue Commissioners demanding a return of the temporary wage subsidy funding from businesses that overestimated their losses during the pandemic.
4. #GALWAY: A female pedestrian died after a hit-and-run road collision in Co Galway this evening.
5. #US/UK: US President Donald Trump’s trade chief said that the outgoing US administration is negotiating with the UK to secure a mini-deal reducing trade tariffs.
6. #REPORT: Almost three-quarters of adults in Ireland aged 58 years and older have two or more medical conditions, according to a new report.
7. #TIERS: Britain has been urged to scale back its Christmas festivities as health leaders warned the government not to move areas out of Tier 3 measures “prematurely”.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #INMO: Student nurses and midwives agreed to engage with the government-proposed, independent reviews of their allowances and conditions.
9. #DISCUSSION: The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is set to meet today.
COMMENTS