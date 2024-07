GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to start your day.

Industrial action at Aer Lingus

1. Aer Lingus and the pilots’ union engaged in ongoing industrial action are to attend the Labour Court later today.

The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) were in the middle of discussions around the possibility of escalating their industrial action when the invite was issued.

Gaza

2. Heavy battles and bombardment hit Gaza City’s Shujaiya district for a fourth day on Sunday, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged his forces were engaged in a “difficult fight”.

Blood donation appeal

3. An urgent appeal has been issued for blood donations amid a lack of critical blood supplies.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) aims to have seven days’ worth of blood supply.

Advertisement

However, there are currently just two days’ worth of the O negative and B negative blood group.

Free contraception scheme

4. The HSE’S free Contraceptive Scheme has been expanded to include women aged 32-35. All women aged 17-35 inclusive are now covered under the scheme.

France elections

5. The far-right National Rally party came out on top in the first round of voting in the French parliamentary elections, earning 34% of the vote, according to projections.

UK General Election

6. The Alliance party is confident of taking the Westminster seat former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has held for almost three decades in this Thursday’s election.

Donaldson will not contest the election after being charged with rape and other historical sexual offences.

Alliance’s Sorcha Eastwood is in the running to take the seat, and would be the first non-unionist to hold the Westminster seat, and also the first female.

The Dublin Era

7. Music great Stevie Nicks and Oscar winning actress Julia Roberts were amongst those in the crowd for the final night of Taylor Swift’s three-night run in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Hurricane season

8. Hurricane Beryl ploughed toward the southeast Caribbean late last night as officials warned residents to seek shelter ahead of powerful winds and swells expected to arrive overnight from the Category 4 storm — the first ever recorded in June.