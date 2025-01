GOOD MORNING.

Weather warnings

1. Status Yellow weather warnings are currently in place across much of the country, with more alerts to come into force later.

Storm Éowyn damage

2. Families across the country have described the devastating damage to their homes after Storm Éowyn wreaked havoc throughout the country.

Trump on Gaza

3. Donald Trump floated a plan to “just clean out” Gaza, and said he wants Egypt and Jordan to take Palestinians from the territory, and yesterday ordered the Pentagon to release a shipment of 2,000-lb bombs for Israel which was blocked by Biden.

RTÉ

4. Internal polling in RTÉ found that public trust in the organisation plummeted to historic lows in the wake of the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal, halving in an extremely short space of time.

Israeli tech

5. Despite claims by Government that Ireland would not buy military equipment from Israel it has emerged that the State is to purchase helicopters with extensive amounts of Israeli defence tech, The Journal has learned.

Boycott

6. Ireland’s rental watchdog cut ties with an Israeli-based company that provides the software for its internal record-keeping system, following backlash from staff.

Southport stabbings

7. UK counterterrorism officers did not believe Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was “in danger of being radicalised”, leaks from a British Home Office report have revealed.

VAT subsidy for restaurants

8. Paul O’Donoghue looks at the planned €500 million VAT subsidy for Irish restaurants and argues that the evidence underpinning the planned VAT change is murky at best.

Last stop

9. Northside Dublin residents wave goodbye to the much-loved Number 11 bus after an intensive campaign.