GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to start your day.

Gaza

1. The ceasefire in Gaza was delayed after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the last minute that it would not take effect until Hamas provided a list of the hostages to be released. Hamas has since released the names of three Israeli women hostages to be freed today.

Cavan

2. A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Co Cavan last night. The fatal incident happened on the N54 at Plush, Cloverhill, Co. Cavan at around 10.45pm.

Wexford

3. In a separate incident yesterday, a motorcyclist his 50s died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Wexford yesterday evening. It happened on the R738 at Knockeen, shortly before 6.15pm.

TikTok ban

4. TikTok’s app was removed from prominent app stores in the US yesterday just before a federal law that would have banned the popular social media platform was scheduled to go into effect.

Special Ard Fheis

5. Fianna Fáil is to hold a special Ard Fheis today in Dublin to debate and vote on the draft Programme for Government.

Soil invaders

6. Invasive plants play havoc with the environment, causing species to go extinct and damaging ecosystems. Despite this, if you walk into many garden centres and shops in Ireland, you will be able to buy them and take them home.

Drugs seizure

7. A man in his 40s was arrested after gardaí seized around €400,000 following a search in Dublin yesterday. Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team yesterday conducted the search of a residence in Swords.

AI

8. Legal experts say there is no law against creating explicit, non-consensual deepfake images of women, despite legislation banning such images from being shared.

South Korea

9. Around 90 supporters of South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol were detained by police after protesting his formal arrest over the brief imposition of martial law.