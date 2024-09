GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Lebanon

1. Israel today said it was carrying out new air raids against “dozens” of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, after killing the Iran-backed group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Weather warning

2. A Status Orange alert for rain is in place across Co Cork and Waterford until 6pm, with a further Status Orange warning for rain taking effect from 1pm across Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The Morning Lead

3. An Indian care worker was left “penniless and homeless” after a nursing home group cancelled his work and rental contracts following an inspection of his house while he was out of the country, a tribunal was told this week.

Defence Forces

4. The Women of Honour group has said “fear, mistrust and the lack of psychological supports” has impacted on people’s ability to participate in a Tribunal on how the Defence Forces handle claims of abuse.

Vietnam

5. President Michael D. Higgins will welcome the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H.E. Tô Lâm, and his wife Madame Ngô Phýõng Ly on a state visit to Ireland next week.

Nepal

6. Residents of Nepal’s flood-hit capital returned to their homes today to survey the wreckage of devastating floods that have killed at least 104 people across the Himalayan republic.

Hurricane Helene

7. Massive rains from Hurricane Helene left at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the southeast of the US, and knocked out power to millions of people.

Terrorism content online

8. Comisiún na Meán, Ireland’s media watchdog, has been given the power to impose fines on social media platforms and service providers that don’t do enough to tackle terrorist content online.

Biofuel concerns

9. Irish cars are running on more biofuel than ever – but is it what we think it is? The government has formed a working group on potential fraud in the sector.