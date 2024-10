GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Lebanon

1. Israeli carried out a deadly air raid today in central Beirut after eight Israeli ground troops were killed near the Lebanese border, and as it traded threats with its arch foe Iran over possible future attacks.

Child sexual abuse material

2. Child sexual abuse material is now freely available on social media platforms and inhouse safety teams are struggling to keep up with the sheer volume of illegal content, the head of watchdog organisation Hotline.ie warned.

Trump

3. Donald Trump “resorted to crimes” after losing the 2020 election, prosecutors said in a court filing unsealed today that argues he is not entitled to immunity from prosecution over his failed bid to remain in power.

PSNI

4. The PSNI has been fined £750,000 over a major data breach that saw the personal details of police and intelligence officers published online.

Space defence mission

5. The European Space Agency’s first ever planetary-defence mission is finally ready to launch after 20 years of preparation – and it could be vital in saving the Earth from a dinosaur-scale total wipeout.

Bike shed ‘embarrassment’

6. Paschal Donohoe said he is “embarrassed” by and finds it “regrettable” that more than €330,000 was spent on a bike shelter on the grounds of Leinster House.

Speed cameras

7. Funding for up to 100 new speed cameras will be made available as part of measures included in Budget 2025 announced on Tuesday.

Portlaoise Prison

8. Irish Defence Forces were quietly removed on Monday from armed security on Portlaoise Prison fifty years after they posted there after a series of IRA break out attempts, The Journal has learned.

Right Livelihood award

9. Palestinian activist Issa Amro today accepted the Right Livelihood prize – considered by some an alternative Nobel – for his “nonviolent resistance to Israel’s illegal occupation” in the West Bank.