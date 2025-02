GOOD MORNING.

Gaza

1. US President Donald Trump threatened that “hell” will break out if Hamas does not release hostages back to Israel.

Tariffs

2. Meanwhile, Trump signed executive orders to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from 12 March, ramping up a long-promised trade war despite warnings from Europe and China.

Ballymun

3. A man who was arrested following an armed robbery in the Ballymun area on Sunday has been charged to court.

Cyber safety

4. Half of children aged between 8 and 12 in Ireland feel that they spend too much time online, a new survey has found.

AI Summit

5. World leaders and tech heavyweights are in Paris for the second day of an artificial intelligence Summit, which aims to highlight the benefits of AI and find a common ground on the rapidly developing technology.

OpenAI

6. A group of investors led by Elon Musk has said it is offering more than $97 billion (€94.1b) to buy OpenAI, escalating a legal dispute with the artificial intelligence company that Musk helped found.

Arizona

7. One person had been killed and others were injured when a private jet owned by Motley Crue singer Vince Neil collided with another jet at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.

Sheep worrying

8. The Irish Farmers’ Association demanded stricter enforcement of dog licenses as part of measures to combat attacks on livestock.