Gaza

1. Israel’s military today said that it targeted what it called a “Hamas compound” inside of a school in the Gaza Strip, an attack that Hamas-affiliated media said killed at least 39 people.

Sanctions

2. In our lead story this morning, a new opinion poll carried out by The Journal and Ireland Thinks found the vast majority of Irish people think the European Union should impose economic trade sanctions on Israel due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

EU Elections

3. Dutch voters this morning kicked off a four-day election marathon across the 27 nations of the European Union – providing an early litmus test of how far right the next EU parliament might shift.

Jason Corbett

4. Molly Martens and her father Thomas Martens, who were sentenced last year for the death of Limerick man Jason Corbett, will be released from custody later today.

Campaign trail

5. The Journal followed Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on a canvas in her local area of Cabra yesterday afternoon.

Roy Keane

6. A 43-year-old man will find out later today whether he has been found guilty of headbutting football pundit Roy Keane at a match.

Assassination attempt

7. Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico yesterday posted a speech online in his first appearance since an assassination attempt three weeks ago. Fico said he “forgives” his attacker and that he “felt no hatred”.

Dublin improvement scheme

8. Dublin City Council is injecting €2.5 million into rejuvenating the Talbot Street area through maintenance works.