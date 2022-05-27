The 9 at 9: Friday

GOOD MORNING.

Healthcare insiders analyse system

1. Ireland’s healthcare system is frequently hit with criticism and suggestions for how it can be improved.

Progress on the Sláintecare overhaul has been slow. In the meantime, patients and staff continue with the system in place.

In our lead story this morning, Orla Dwyer asked healthcare workers: What one thing would you like to see happen to improve healthcare in Ireland?

Texas school shooting

2. Texas police are facing angry questions over why it took an hour to neutralise the gunman who murdered 19 small children and two teachers in Uvalde, as video emerged of desperate parents begging officers to storm the school.

In one jolty, nearly seven minute clip posted on YouTube, parents living a nightmare – a school shooting under way with their kids inside – are seen screaming expletives at police trying to keep them away from Robb Elementary School.

Severe shortage of dentists

3. The oral health of the nation is at risk due to a severe shortage of dentists working in Ireland, according to Fintan Hourihan, CEO of the Irish Dental Association.

Speaking to The Journal, Hourihan said that in many parts of the country children are not being seen by a dentist until they enter secondary school.

“That’s just incomprehensible. It is so important for children to see the dentist as early as possible.

Cost of living

4. New research has found that cost of living increases are now the dominant issue among consumers with 81% of respondents saying they are a key concern – up from 62% just three months ago.

It found that 62% of people feel they will have to cut back on food spending in response to sharp price rises, while 53% of people fear they will be unable to pay higher energy bills.

Teenage cyclist criticallly injured

5. A cyclist in her teens was seriously injured in a collision with a person driving a car in Co Waterford.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident, which occurred on the Clonea Road in Dungarvan at approximately 4pm yesterday.

The cyclist was taken by helicopter to Cork University Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘genocide’

6. Ukrine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of carrying out a “genocide” in the eastern region of Donbas, where the city of Severodonetsk is suffering an onslaught of Russian shelling.

In his daily televised address, Zelenskyy condemned Moscow’s brutal assault on the Donbas adding that its bombardment could leave the entire region “uninhabited”.

Ray Liotta tributes

7. Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro led tributes to Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, who died aged 67 yesterday.

Scorsese, who directed both actors in the 1990 film, praised the “uniquely gifted” and “courageous” performer, adding he would “always be proud” of the work they had done together.

Monkeypox

8. HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has said that he expects cases of the monkeypox virus to be confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, after the first case was reported in the North yesterday.

Reid also said that Ireland does not currently have any smallpox vaccines – which can be used to inoculate against monkeypox – but that the health service has “secured an order” of them and expects them to be delivered soon.

Sunny weekend in store

9. Met Eireann says we’re in for a weekend of sunshine. It will be sunny in most parts of the country today, with highs of 19 degrees. The good weather will continue tomorrow, when the mercury is set to hit 20 degrees in certain areas.