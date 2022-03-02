Murder investigation launched as man dies after being stabbed in Belfast

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched after a man died following a stabbing incident in Belfast, Northern Ireland last night.

The PSNI received a report, just before 11.50pm,that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a man was pronounced dead a short time later,” Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said.

A woman has been arrested and is currently in custody assisting with PSNI enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22,” Caldwell said.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”