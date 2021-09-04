Parades and commemorations held across Ireland for National Services Day

Emergency Services parade in a silent Blue Light convoy through the streets of Dublin city at 5am this morning to mark National Services Day.

Emergency Services parade in a silent Blue Light convoy through the streets of Dublin city at 5am this morning to mark National Services Day.

THE FOURTH NATIONAL day to recognise the contribution of Ireland’s frontline workers in the emergency and security services is happening today.

The day recognises the work of emergency and frontline workers, and has been held on the first Saturday of September since 2018.

Celebrations and commemorations are being held across the country to mark the event.

A ‘Parade of Light’ took place on the streets of Dublin city early this morning. A fleet of 60 vehicles from various frontline and voluntary services, including Dublin Fire Brigade, the Gardaí and the Civil Defence, took part in the event.

We were honoured to take part in this morning's 'Parade of Light' through the streets of Dublin to mark National Services Day 2021.



Over 60 emergency and security services' vehicles quietly took part.#nationalservicesday #NSD2021 pic.twitter.com/fMO4iaZpJm — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 4, 2021

In Cork, representatives from 25 frontline services paraded through the city centre this morning and a flotilla of boats also departed from Monkstown.

An event was also held in Cork to mark the 75th Anniversary of the Irish Naval Service.

The Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and an accompanying party sailed from Haulbowline Naval Base on-board the LÉ Samuel Beckett with the Taoiseach taking the salute during a fleet review.

The ship arrived into Cork at around 1pm this afternoon. As the Naval Service Ship entered the Port of Cork there was a fly-past by the Air Corps.

A parade of emergency vehicles is also taking place in Galway this afternoon. A private wreath laying ceremony will also held in the Quadrangle at NUI Galway.

The Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys, today praised the commitment and professionalism of frontline services.

Our volunteers in Ireland will be joining #NationalServicesDay alongside 25 state & voluntary organisations in celebrating & commemorating all those we have lost. @BallycottonRNLI & @RNLICrosshaven will lead a maritime flotilla to mark the Irish Naval Service's 75th anniversary💛 pic.twitter.com/0bXLFZYy3L — RNLI (@RNLI) September 4, 2021

“As Minister for Justice, I am privileged to work closely with some of our frontline emergency services, namely An Garda Síochána and the staff of the Irish Prison Service,” Minister Humphreys said.

“I have seen at first hand their tremendous professionalism and dedication, in what can be very challenging circumstances.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to publicly thank them and all our emergency services for the quiet heroism of their chosen career.

“The demands placed on our emergency workers have perhaps never been greater than this past year, as we live through the Covid-19 pandemic,” Minister Humphreys added.