In the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, 153 drivers were caught speeding

THERE IS AN increased garda presence on roads across the country as part of National Slow Down Day.
In the first two hours of the 24-hour operation, GoSafe cameras checked the speed of 19,246 vehicles and detected 153 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
Motorists were caught doing the following speeds:
• 88km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Coolock Lane, Dublin 17
• 135km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4, Ballydowd, Lucan ,Dublin
• 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4, Greatdown, The Downs, Westmeath
• 94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N25, Castleredmond, Midleton, Cork
• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N71, Ballynagrumoolia, Waterfall, Cork
• 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25, Kildermody, Kilmeaden, Waterford
• 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N24, Woodroofe, Clonmel, Tipperary
• 131km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7, Cherryville, Kildare
An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers “to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads”.
