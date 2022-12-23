Advertisement

Friday 23 December 2022
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie Traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel (file photo)
# Road Safety
In the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, 153 drivers were caught speeding
One driver was caught doing 132km/h in a 100km/h zone.
1.6k
5
28 minutes ago

THERE IS AN increased garda presence on roads across the country as part of National Slow Down Day.

In the first two hours of the 24-hour operation, GoSafe cameras checked the speed of 19,246 vehicles and detected 153 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Motorists were caught doing the following speeds:

• 88km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Coolock Lane, Dublin 17
• 135km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4, Ballydowd, Lucan ,Dublin
• 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4, Greatdown, The Downs, Westmeath
• 94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N25, Castleredmond, Midleton, Cork
• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N71, Ballynagrumoolia, Waterfall, Cork
• 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25, Kildermody, Kilmeaden, Waterford
• 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N24, Woodroofe, Clonmel, Tipperary
• 131km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7, Cherryville, Kildare

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers “to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads”.

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
Send Tip or Correction
