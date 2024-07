NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A mural honoring Dublin Olympic athelete Rhasidat Adeleke on Chatham Row, created by street artist @canvaz_streetart Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#OLYMPICS: High-speed rail lines in France were hit by several “malicious acts”, including arson, which have heavily disrupted services just hours before the Olympics opening ceremony, according to the national rail company.

#USA: Former US president Barack Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’s bid for the Democratic nomination in the presidential race.

Advertisement

#FLORIDA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with former US president Donald Trump while holding a “Total Victory” hat in Mar-a-Lago.

#CANADA: Wildfires ravaged parts of the Canadian Rockies, causing thousands to flee their homes.

PARTING SHOT

The uniform of the Mongolian Olympics team Michelamazonka Instagram Michelamazonka Instagram

PARIS HAS LONG been one of the fashion capitals of the world, home to designer brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton and many others, and this year’s Olympic Games uniforms have not disappointed.

Some countries have been bringing their fashion A game to the tournament, others not so much.

Ireland’s uniform has been met with mixed reactions among the public (and the staff at The Journal), while being praised by people in the fashion world.

Here are a handful of the most striking uniforms at this year’s Olympics.