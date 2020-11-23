#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 23 November 2020
Advertisement

New online mental health service launched for frontline workers

The new tool for frontline workers is an instant chat service.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 23 Nov 2020, 2:56 PM
14 minutes ago 616 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5276290

A NEW MENTAL health service has been launched for frontline workers.  

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced the service, called turn2me, and said it’s for anyone who is working on the frontline, from healthcare professionals to those working in retail, and from teachers to tradespeople.

The new tool for frontline workers is an instant chat service. Each session is facilitated by a mental health professional and supported by trained volunteers.

There are 20 groups available each week and there are job-specific groups available, as well as groups based on shared issues such as stress, burnout and how to maintain a healthy work-life balance. 

Groups are scheduled at different times in the day throughout the week to accommodate shift workers, and participants can remain anonymous when online. 

Donnelly said: “It has been a difficult year for everyone across the country, but especially for our frontline workers. While the majority of people were asked to stay at home, our frontline workers went to work.

“Among them were our healthcare professionals who acted selflessly, putting their own health at risk, in order to care for their patients. We owe them, and all frontline workers, a debt of gratitude. These experiences will have taken a toll on many, which is why this online professional mental health service from turn2me is so important.”

Demand for turn2me’s services has increased significantly. At the peak of the pandemic earlier this year, demand spiked by 386%. It has been challenging for everyone, but especially for our frontline workers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Brian Holohan, clinical manager at turn2me, added: “The adverse psychological impact of working in such stressful circumstances, while at the same time dealing with the reality of Covid-19 in their personal lives, should not be underestimated.

“There’s a large evidence base that peer support, like the service we’re launching for frontline workers, is effective and that it can also act as a helpful gateway for people who haven’t reached out for help before. If you’ve been struggling in any way, please know that you are not alone and that talking will help.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie