Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Christmas shoppers in Dublin city centre Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 4,799 new Covid-19 cases this evening as the latest data warns that only half of people with Covid-19 symptoms are isolating.

this evening as the latest data warns that only half of people with Covid-19 symptoms are isolating. New Covid-19 restrictions came into effect today as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant , including a requirement for restaurants and bars to close at 8pm.

, including a requirement for restaurants and bars to close at 8pm. The Special Criminal Court imposed a 30-year prison sentence on the man known as YZ who kidnapped and tortured Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

imposed a 30-year prison sentence on the man known as YZ who kidnapped and tortured Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney. The National Parks and Wildlife Service brought almost 50 prosecutions for illegal hedge cutting during the bird nesting season this year, Noteworthy reports.

for illegal hedge cutting during the bird nesting season this year, reports. It could take up to four months for the HSE contact all the people whose data were stolen in the cyber attack earlier this year.

for the HSE contact all the people whose data were stolen in the cyber attack earlier this year. Snow on Christmas Day is unlikely, though the exact forecast is still to become clear due to a “battle” between cold and mild air masses .

. Charity organisations are providing over 1,200 dinners to older people who will be alone on Christmas Day around the country.

around the country. Leaving Cert oral and practical music exams are being deferred until the first week of the Easter holidays in April 2022.

in April 2022. Gardaí are warning drivers to make sure their vehicles are roadworthy by checking their tyres and lights ahead of the shortest day of the year.

THE WORLD

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#VACCINE The European Medicines Agency approved the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for use in the EU.

#BORDER Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania called for more sanctions against Russia as it raises fears of an invasion at the Ukrainian border.

#USA Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James in a bid to stop her civil investigation into his business practices.

#UK Opposition parties in the UK are accusing Boris Johnson of dodging difficult decisions on Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas.

PARTING SHOT

Our longread political interview with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is live now on The Journal.

Political correspondent Christina Finn spoke to the TD about the next general election, poll numbers, housing, and her party’s history.

I can pretty much work with anyone, I’m a professional, I will do my job. We are paid by the citizens to get work done. So that’s number one. But I mean, quite outside of any kind of personalities, the issue ultimately in informing a government is what does the programme for government look like? That’s the issue.

So people say to me, what about you, FF and FG or anyone else? The actual question for those parties, those two in particular is, are they prepared to move away from policies that have failed with a capital F, big fail, and move on to our ground – yes or no. I think the jury is very much out on that.”

Read the full interview here.