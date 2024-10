NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Richard Boyd Barrett speaking during the People Before Profit-Solidarity conference at The Gresham Hotel Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

A car is submerged in mud following flooding in Buturovic Polje, Bosnia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MIDDLE EAST: Flights from a number of Iran’s airports have been cancelled until Monday morning, according to reports from state media, as Israeli strikes on a Gaza mosque kill 21 and bombardment continues in Beirut.

#THE VATICAN: Pope Francis today named 21 new cardinals, further cementing his mark on the group of prelates who will one day elect his successor.

Advertisement

#LABOUR GOVERNMENT: Sue Gray has quit as Downing Street chief of staff because of fears she was “becoming a distraction” to Keir Starmer’s Government.

#MARSEILLE: A 15-year-old boy was “stabbed 50 times” and burned alive this week in the southern French city of Marseille in an apparent case of drug-related violence, prosecutors said today.

#EUROPE: France and Germany called for a ceasefire in Gaza in the lead up to anniversary of October 7.

PARTING SHOT

GAZA, ONE YEAR on: “I will never forget the sight of my children running towards the flames,” writes Dr Fidaa Ibrahim in Gaza.

She describes the horrific loss of her husband in an air strike, as she asks the international community to do something.

You can read the full Voices article here.