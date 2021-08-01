#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 1 August 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Eoghan Dalton Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 8:05 PM
15 minutes ago 625 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5512373

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

coronavirus-sun-aug-1-2021 People queuing outside the walk-in vaccination centre at the National Show Centre in Swords this morning. Source: PA

World

tokyo-2020-olympic-games-day-nine Rhys McClenaghan during the Men's Pommel Horse Final: The Irishman fell during his routine, finishing seventh and missing out on a medal. Source: PA

#TOKYO 2020: Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya was forced out of the Tokyo Olympics after she publicly criticised sports officials of the ex-Soviet country.

Parting Shot

Lamont Marcell Jacobs is the world’s fastest man following his success in the men’s 100m final in Tokyo today. The Italian is something of a latecomer to the sport though, as this piece explains

