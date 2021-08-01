Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Public health officials confirmed 1,098 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- More than 10,000 people got vaccinated at temporary walk-in centres across Ireland yesterday.
- President Michael D Higgins hailed Aidan Walsh’s “remarkable” Olympic journey as the Belfast boxer returns home with a bronze medal.
- A man and woman were arrested following the seizure of over €100,000 in cash in Dublin yesterday
- Tributes have been paid to the young man who died in a crash in Glasnevin in Dublin last night
- A boat was rescued off the Wicklow coast after it got caught in fishing gear
World
#TOKYO 2020: Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya was forced out of the Tokyo Olympics after she publicly criticised sports officials of the ex-Soviet country.
Parting Shot
Lamont Marcell Jacobs is the world’s fastest man following his success in the men’s 100m final in Tokyo today. The Italian is something of a latecomer to the sport though, as this piece explains.
