#HURRICANE MILTON: Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead.

#KENNEDY: Ethel Kennedy, the widow of US senator Robert F Kennedy, has died aged 96.

#TOP TORY: A shock result in the Conservative leadership election has seen Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick face off as the final two. What do they stand for and what have they said about Ireland?

#FRANCE: Emmanuel Macron said he “will fight hard” for the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris to remain in the French capital, after the current season ended with the main character in Rome.

#US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: The Irish government “will obviously work and respond” to whatever the outcome of the US election is, according to Taoiseach Simon Harris.

#BBC: The BBC has apologised for its weather app and website incorrectly forecasting “hurricane force winds” to hit the UK as it works to fix data issues.

IRISH PEOPLE ARE among those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Milton in Florida.

Aisling Kane and her husband George Coghlan, originally from Dublin and Mullingar respectively, moved from Galway to the US state with their son Ríán in 2006.

Speaking to The Journal from their home in Florida this morning, Aisling said last night was the “longest night of my life”.

You can read the full piece here.