NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy was detained by Egyptian authorities alongside activists today ahead of a planned march to the Gazan border. Paul Murphy / X Paul Murphy / X / X

INTERNATIONAL

Israel launched pre-emptive strikes on Iran overnight, hitting residential areas and nuclear sites. Alamy Alamy

#IRAN: Israel fired strikes at Iranian nuclear sites and residential areas in capital Tehran overnight

#ISRAEL: In a retaliatory attack this evening, Iran fired hundreds of missiles towards Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

Advertisement

#TENSIONS RISING: US President Donald Trump told Iran to sign a nuclear a deal or face ‘brutal attacks’ from Israel

#INDIA: The black box was recovered from the Air India plane crash site today

#THE VATICAN: An Italian teenager will become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint in September

PARTING SHOT

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor of Air India's plane crash yesterday. Local Media Local Media

The world yesterday was shocked by the harrowing scenes after the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after taking off for its journey to London.

In an incredible turn of events, following initial reports that all 242 people on board had died, it was subsequently confirmed that British-Indian man Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was sitting in seat 11A, had survivied.

Reporter Diarmuid Pepper speaks to aviation expert Stephen Wright about the incident, and tallies up the latest of what we know about the miraculous survival of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.