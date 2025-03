NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Photo shows boats in the water at the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign who have organised a colourful and loud ‘Shamrocks for Palestine' event on and along the Liffey, Palestine solidarity campaigners line the River Liffey, from the Ha’penny Bridge to the Millennium Bridge, holding Palestinian and Irish flags alongside large black shamrocks tinged with the Palestinian colours. Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a fire engine and school buses burn after a Russian drone hit them when firefighters were putting out the fire at a lyceum following Russian drone attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, March 15, 2025. Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP / Alamy Stock Photo Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

#YEMEN: The United States has launched “decisive” strikes on militant sites in Yemen, with the Trump administration said to be targeting Yemen’s ‘Houthi’ rebel group.

#UNITED KINGDOM: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said today Russian President Vladimir Putin would “sooner or later” have to “come to the table” as he opened a virtual summit to drum up support for a coalition willing to protect any eventual ceasefire in Ukraine.

#UNITED STATES: At least 14 people have been killed and dozens injured after violent tornadoes swept across the central United States, officials said today.

#TRAVEL BAN: US President Donald Trump’s administration is mulling a new travel ban that would affect citizens from dozens of countries to varying degrees, the New York Times reported yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland team group. Back Row; Tony Cascarino, Paul McGrath, Pat Bonner, Andy Townsend, Mick McCarthy, Steve Staunton. Front Row; Kevin Moran, Kevin Sheedy, John Aldridge, Chris Morris, Ray Houghton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

PRESIDENT MICHEAL D Higgins has welcomed members of the football squad that famously represented Ireland at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, which took place 35 years ago today.

The President hosted 15 members of the original Italia 90 squad at Áras an Uachtaráin this afternoon.

Addressing the squad, Higgins said: “Each of you gave us something invaluable — memories of an unforgettable summer that continue to endure, a legacy that continues to inspire new generations of Irish footballers, and a confidence that comes from that great success, one that encourages us all to believe that we can do it again.”