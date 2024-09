NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard kisses the trophy after winning the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Concours d'etat during the 7th edition of the Chantilly Arts & Elegance, Chantilly, France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UNITED STATES: ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!’: Donald Trump raged against Swift’s Democrat endorsement on social media site Truth Social.

#ITALY: Six-year sentence sought for Italian Deputy PM who left migrant boat at sea for weeks despite scabies outbreak.

#UNITED STATES: JD Vance defended his claim that immigrants are eating people’s pet animals in an Ohio town, a claim multiple officials say is “dangerous” and unfounded.

#YEMEN: The towing an abandoned tanker struck by Yemen’s Huthi rebels in August threatening environmental disaster is proceeding — slowly, according to a Greek military source.

PARTING SHOT

Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy, who are hosting the awards. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

SHOGUN, THE BEAR, and Only Murders in the Building are leading nominations for the Emmys ahead of the awards ceremony tonight.

Close behind are True Detective: Night Country and The Crown.

Father-and-son acting duo Eugene and Daniel Levy will host the ceremony, which begins at 5pm local time / midnight GMT.