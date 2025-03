NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured after their performance at the GOAL NextGen Street Takeover in St Stephen's Green are the Lithuanian Folk Dance Troupe with GOAL volunteers Meabh Boyd (front) and Jessica Murphy. Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

People hug outside a hospital in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, following a nightclub fire that has killed 59 people. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#NORTH MACEDONIA: A fire tore through a nightclub in North Macedonia overnight, killing 59 people, apparently after on-stage fireworks set the building ablaze.

Advertisement

#CEASEFIRE TALKS: US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are expected to speak this week, officials said today, as Washington and Kyiv’s European allies press Moscow to accept a ceasefire in the three-year war.

#YEMEN: US air strikes on Yemen have killed at least 31 people, with the White House saying that “multiple” Houthi leaders are among the death toll after US President Donald Trump ordered the air strikes on the capital Sanaa.

#PITTSBURGH: Sixteen people were hospitalised following the collapse of a porch at a St Patrick’s Day celebration in Pittsburgh on Friday, local authorities have confirmed.

#POPE FRANCIS: The first picture of Pope Francis since he was hospitalised has been released by the Vatican.

PARTING SHOT

TONIGHT MARKS THE end of this year’s Dancing With The Stars – whether you love it or hate it.

The Journal’s Carl Kinsella paid a visit to the set last week to see how it all works behind the scenes, and asks the question: Dancing With The Stars Ireland is beloved… but are we prepared to pay for more TV like this?